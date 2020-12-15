'Tenet' out on Blu-ray and DVD today

Melinda Sue Gordon; ©2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — Tenet, the time-bending Christopher Nolan thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, finally comes out on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD today.

For millions of movie fans in the U.S., it will be their first chance to see the much-anticipated film, which was released in theaters overseas but had a very limited theatrical run in the U.S., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was recently announced that the film will also be released on HBO Max later in the year.

The thriller film revolves around a technology that changes the flow of time. Nolan — who broke the visual mold with his 2010 film Inception, which saw three-dimensional objects like skyscrapers folding like origami — with Tenet is untethered from the fourth dimension, turning those action movie standards like gunfights and car chases into mind-bending action set pieces.

The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD release contains an hour-long “making of” documentary appropriately titled “Looking at the world in a new way.”

Washington, a former college and pro football player, called Tenet “the most physical ask of his career,” telling ABC Audio about the complicated fight choreography, wire work, and other demands it took to bring the movie to life.

“I mean, I give a shout-out and respect to, like, The Rock and Bruce Willis and Jean-Claude Van Damme…What they put their bodies through. So much more respect for them. And all the stunt guys out there, men and women that do it daily and put their lives at risk, their health at risk. It is quite a challenge. And I loved every moment of it…”

Tenet also stars Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh.

By Stephen Iervolino and Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.