Terrence Howard proposes to ex-wife, three years after their divorce

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Terrence Howard and ex-wife Mira Pak have decided to give it another whirl. The Empire star proposed to Pak three years after the couple secretly divorced.

In a Instagram slideshow followed by the hashtag, “#bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus,” posted on Tuesday, the 49-year-old actor shared a closeup of the ring on Pak’s finger, along with a shot of him slipping it on her finger, and a video of him making a toast in front of people seated around a table at a restaurant.

“We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be,” he says. “It took me 45 years to find you. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you.”

“I love you too, baby,” Pak replies.

Pak was Howard’s third wife. The couple, who share two kids — sons Qirin, three, and Hero, two — tied the knot for the first time in 2013. They divorced in 2015, but walked the Emmys red carpet together that same year and were spotted sharing a kiss at a charity event. Howard also called her “my life’s love” in an anniversary tweet, according to People magazine.

Howard has two daughters, Heaven and Aubrey, as well as a son, Hunter, with his first wife, wife Lori McCommas.

