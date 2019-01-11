Terry Crews cancels on interview with hip hop journalist Touré after sexual harassment claims

ABC(NEW YORK) — Terry Crews publicly cancelled his Thursday interview with hip hop journalist Touré after sexual misconduct allegations recently resurfaced against the music journalist.

In a message on Twitter, in response to Touré’s promotion of the Thursday show with Crews, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star wrote “CANCELLED.”

Touré‘s accuser, a make-up artist who used the name “Dani,” told Essence that Touré sexually harassed her in 2017 when they worked together on a previous show. She claims Touré made inappropriate and unwanted remarks about her sex life, which he later apologized to her about in 2018.

Crews’ cancellation comes just hours after Touré issued a statement to Essence about his past sexual misconduct.

“On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group,” the statement read. “I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience.”

“Dani” says she now’s speaking up about his past behavior after seeing Touré‘s appearance on Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, where he shared his thoughts on sexual abuse and misconduct.

His alleged victim said, “I accepted his apology and was OK to move on but, you can’t be a sexual predator and go around shaming other predators.”

Touré has not addressed the allegations on social media. There’s no word on whether he will continue his Toure Show podcast.



As previously reported, Crews spoke out early in the #MeToo movement, after he revealed that a high-profile talent agent, who was male, once sexually assaulted the Deadpool 2 star at a party.

