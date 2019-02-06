Terry Crews, rapper Wale go head-to-head over Liam Neeson's revenge comments

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — D.C. rapper Wale took actor Terry Crews’ to task after the Brooklyn Nine Nine star appeared to defend Liam Neeson’s controversial revelation that he thought about seeking revenge on a random black man after a friend told him she was raped.

Crews initially responded to the interview in the U.K. paper The Independent in which Neeson made the comments.

“I believe that every person on earth is capable of the greatest good, or unspeakable evil,” Deadpool 2 star Crews tweeted. “Liam is just describing his fork in the road.”

Crews tweet seemed to suggest that because he expressed remorse over his actions, Neeson should be forgiven. But many fans begged to differ, including Wale, who called Crews out.

“Na. No. Nope. Liam is trash,” Wale wrote in response to Crews’ tweet. “We losin Brothers all the time because of this proverbial ‘fork.’ Na fam.”

Crews quickly responded. “So what are we gonna do, @wale?”

Wale clapped back. “I know what we not gon do, Terry.”



Crews then went on to respond to another commenter who insisted that the actor was definitely defending Neeson’s comments.

“This is why reading comprehension is so necessary in school,” Crews began. “I never defended Liam Neeson. Still don’t.”

The actor explained in another tweet, “He took the wrong road. It’s simple. No one is excusing what he did. But he DID HAVE A CHOICE. That’s the fork.”

On Tuesday, Neeson went on ABC’s Good Morning America to explain himself and to insist he isn’t racist.

“It really shocked me, this primal urge I had. It shocked me, and it hurt me. I did seek help,” he said on GMA, adding that he consulted a priest and two friends, and took up power walking to defuse his anger.

“Luckily no violence occurred – ever,” he noted. “Thanks be to God.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.