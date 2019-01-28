Tessa Thompson rallies Hollywood's finest to sign on for #TimesUp directors
(LOS ANGELES) — Tessa Thompson is taking a page out of Regina King’s handbook by joining a new female-focused #TimesUp challenge.
During the Sundance Film Festival, Thompson offered the #4percentchallenge, which aims to increase the number of female directors making films in the next few years.
“Because only 4 percent of the top 100 studio films over the last decade have been directed by women, Times Up is initiating a challenge, the 4 percent challenge, and I intend to take it,” she declared. “I commit to working with a female director in the next 18 months.”
The Thor: Ragnarok and Creed series star later took to Twitter to publicly challenge other actors.
“Last night in a keynote speech at @sundanceorg I announced that I will join the @TIMESUPNOW #4percentChallenge,” she wrote.
“I will work with a female director in the next 18 months. I know @brielarson, @kerrywashington, & @jurneesmollett are in. Which male actors are with us?”
“You know I’m in!!!!,” Oscar-winner Jordan Peele tweeted, retweeting fellow creative Misha Green, who also asked others to sign on.
The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani also chimed in. “I accept the @TIMESUPNOW #4percentChallenge and pledge to work with a female director on a feature film in the next 18 months,” he wrote.
Director Paul Feig said he was also on board. “Fellow producers, here’s where to go to get more info and accept the #4percentchallenge,” he wrote. “Join us!”
Reese Witherspoon, Constance Wu, and JJ Abrams have since signed on with Abrams offering his own pledge.
“Love this! @bad_robot is 100% on board!,” he wrote. “Thank you @TessaThompson_x, @TIMESUPNOW and @Inclusionists!”
Thompson didn’t stop there. The Creed II actress later shared another commitment.
“I also committed to Doubling the number of women and POC journalist covering the films I have coming out this year,” she tweeted. “(One in April and in June). TimesUpx2”
Here are the signers to date:
Alex Saks and Page Fifty-Four Pictures
Amber Tamblyn
Amy Baer and Gidden Media
Amy Pascal
Amy Schumer
Angela Robinson
Armie Hammer
Arianne Phillips
Brie Larson
Bryce Dallas Howard
Caitriona Balfe
Cassian Elwes
Constance Wu
Eva Longoria
Franklin Leonard
Gloria Calderón Kellett
Heather Matarazzo
J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot
Janet Mock
Jenno Topping
Jess and Keith Calder
Joe Pokaski
John Legend, Ty Stiklorius and Mike Jackson
Jordan Horowitz
Jordan Peele
Josh Gad
Judah Friedlander
Jurnee Smollett
Jussie Smollett
Kerry Washington
Kumail Nanjiani
Lena Waithe
Liz Hannah
Liza Chasin
Lucy Fisher and Doug Wick
Lynette Howell
Matthew Cherry
Mel Eslyn
Misha Green
Nico Santos
Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson
Olivia Wilde
Paul Feig
Rachel Brosnahan
Rashida Jones
Reese Witherspoon
Rosie Perez
Sarah Ann Masse
Steven Canals
Teri Weinberg
Tracee Ellis Ross
Warren Leight
Win Rosenfeld
Zazie Beetz
Zoe Kazan
