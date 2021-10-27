Teyana Taylor reveals benefits of being away from husband as he competes on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis

Teyana Taylor is celebrating her husband, Iman Shumpert, and his Dancing with the Stars partner, Daniella Karagach, achieving a perfect score Monday on the TV dance competition. The “Gonna Love Me” singer remains on the East Coast while her hubby competes in LA, and she says there are some benefits to be being briefly separated.

“I think once you see one another, that I miss you sex is the best, so I think that is the spark, like, not being up on each other all day,” the singer/actress/fashion designer tells Us Weekly.

“It’s just like you are admiring one another, like, ‘Damn, you’re doing your thing,'” she adds. “Let me be doing this for our kids, so when we see each other, it’s nothing but love and just comfort and spice.”

Teyana is now preparing for her 12-city farewell tour, which kicks off November 7 in San Francisco. In addition, she’s working as the creative director of the fashion company PrettyLittleThing, while also taking care of their children, daughters Iman Jr., 5, and Rue, 13 months.

The 30-year-old entertainer is very proud to see her NBA star husband excelling with Karagach outside of his basketball comfort zone.

“I honestly think that their chemistry is amazing,” Taylor explains. “I think that Daniella is an amazing choreographer. I’m a dancer, so I appreciate what she do and then she kills it.”

After five years of marriage, the MTV VMA winner says she’s not jealous of seeing her husband dancing with another woman.

“I’m too secure in my s*** to be worrying about that,” the Coming 2 America star says. “I think that’s the part that we love about each other the most, because we do our job and we literally keep it pushing.”

