Teyonah Parris says becoming Marvel's Monica Rambeau has been her “most physical role to date”

Fans recently got their first glimpse of a superpowered Teyonah Parris in the latest episode of WandaVision, where her character Monica Rambeau showed her "Photon" potential when she returns to Westview.

Parris tells ABC Audio that becoming the butt-kicking S.W.O.R.D. captain has actually been her “most physical role to date.”

“I’ve had roles that were physical, but in a very different way. Not like action physical, just stamina, physical,” she explains.

Parris admits that she didn’t appropriately train for her role of Monica because “no one told [her] it was going to be physical.”

“I did not prepare,” she reveals. “[But,] since I’ve gotten the role, I just try to work out, run, jog, just to have that sort of stamina.”

Now, with Parris’ character possibly going toe-to-toe with not only Wanda, but Westview’s real villain Agatha Harkness — and others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the actress says she’s going to have to step up her workout game.

“I didn’t do any combat training or anything like that,” Parris says. “But I will be moving forward because it’s very important. It’s a whole other skill set and I’m a work on that.”

