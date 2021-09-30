Thank the Maker: George Lucas immortalized as a Stormtrooper in new Hasbro Black Series toy line

Hasbro

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his founding of Lucasfilm, Hasbro has immortalized Star Wars creator George Lucas as part of its hyper-detailed Hasbro Black Series line of collectables.

The six-inch figure shows the legendary filmmaker “in disguise” in the iconic white armor of an Imperial Stormtrooper. His white hair and beard can be covered by a removable helmet, and he also comes with a standard-issue Imperial blaster to complete the ensemble.

Although the toy tribute to Lucas doesn’t come out until 2022, it’s already sold out.

This isn’t the first time The Maker was idolized in plastic. In 2002, he was envisioned as a Rebel X-Wing pilot named Jorg Sacul — the surname an anagram of Lucas — which was a limited-edition figure initially sold only at the second Star Wars Celebration expo in Anaheim, California. It now fetches a pretty penny on eBay. Eventually, the exclusive figure was mass-marketed, and the non-Celebration version can be bought at retailers like Walmart.

Lucas was previously turned into a Stormtrooper back in 2006, initially as part of a mail-away offer. That version, too, is prized by collectors.

