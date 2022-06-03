Thank you for being a brand: The ‘Golden Girls’ Kitchen opening in Los Angeles

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Fans of the beloved sitcom The Golden Girls will soon get to live like Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sofia in their Shady Pines apartment, thanks to a new, full-service pop-up restaurant experience.

The Golden Girls Kitchen is being presented by the experience company Bucketlisters and was the brainchild of Derek Berry, the guy who brought to life interactive experiences based on Breaking Bad, Saved by the Bell and other fan favorites.

The Golden Girls Kitchen officially opens in July, but its website is currently taking reservations. For $50, you can sample items like The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Sophia’s Lasagna, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, Rose on Rosé and, as was often eaten in the girls’ kitchen, cheesecake.

