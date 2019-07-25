Thanks to Airbnb, 'Twilight' fans can now sleep at Bella Swan's house

Lionsgate(OREGON) — If you’re a starry-eyed young woman in love with a sparkly, charming vampire — or just wish you were — Airbnb has just the place for you.

The home rental company has just listed the Twilight Swan House: that’s right, the quaint home of Charlie and Bella Swan as seen in the first Twilight movie can now be yours — albeit temporarily — for $330 per night, minus taxes and fees.

The five-bedroom 1930’s-era home, located in Saint Helens, Oregon, has become a tourist attraction since the first movie in the saga starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson hit theaters.

The listing entices: “No matter whose team you’re on, you can probably agree on one thing: a memorable stay awaits as you recreate your favorite movie moments.”

Airbnb’s website continues, “Dine at Charlie’s actual dining table that was used in filming. Sleep in Bella’s bedroom! Team Edward? — Sleep in the ‘lookout’ room, overlooking the front yard, which is where Bella looks out the window to see Edward parked. Team Jacob?–Sleep in the ‘Jacob Black guest room,’ located off the main entry downstairs.”

The home’s owners had their interior rehabbed to match what you see in the movie — and even set up some cardboard cut-outs of the stars for your selfie-taking pleasure.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.