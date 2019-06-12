Thanks to Airbnb, you can stay at in Tony Stark's 'Endgame' cabin

Marvel Studios(ATLANTA) — (AVENGERS: ENDGAME SPOILERS AHEAD) What better way to say goodbye to Tony Stark than in the very place his super-powered friends did.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit thought there was something familiar about a rustic lakeside cabin in Georgia that was listed on Airbnb, and they were right.

The cabin, located in Fulton County, and home to the the Bouckaert Farm and Chattahoochee Hills Eventing horse show, IS the picturesque spot where Tony Stark and Pepper Potts raised their daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame, in the years after the horrors of Thanos’ genocidal snap.

It’s also the place where the Avengers and their friends and family members gathered en masse to pay tribute to Stark at the movie’s end, after he sacrificed himself to reverse Thanos’ terrible deed and save all of the living things in the universe that the Mad Titan vanished.

In reality, you’ll get a chance to visit ground trod upon by everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to Chrises Evans, Pratt, and Hemworth; to Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer, to Rocket Racoon. Ok, Rocket was computer generated, but all the rest of the stars were real, and all gathered on the site for a scene that was disguised — even to them — as “The Wedding” until shooting day.

While the listing, which goes for $800 a night, initially made no reference to the blockbuster film, it now does — and likely as a result of that, it appears to be booked solid for the foreseeable future.