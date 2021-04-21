“That killed me”: Paris Hilton says infamous sex tape’s release gave her PTSD

ABC

In a conversation as part of the magazine's pre-Oscar special, Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live!, Paris Hilton revealed that the leak of her sex tape with ex Rick Salomon gave her PTSD.

“It was even more hurtful to me to have these people think that I [released it] on purpose — that killed me,” Paris said. “It still gives me post-traumatic stress disorder to talk about it.”

Hilton, who’s back in the headlines recently thanks to the Oscar nominated film Promising Young Woman resurrecting her 2006 single “Stars Are Blind” in a key scene, reveals how devastating that 2004 “betrayal” was to her.

The 2001 videotaped tryst with Salomon, a professional poker player who was later briefly married to Pamela Anderson, was reportedly sold by him and released in 2004 as One Night in Paris.

“That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life,” the former reality show star admitted. “When it happened, people were so mean about it to me. The way that I was spoken about on nightly talk shows and the media, to see things with my family was just heartbreaking. I would be in tears every single day, I didn’t want to leave my house, I felt like my life was over.”

Hilton, now 40, added of the infamous recording, “It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and to have your trust betrayed like that and for the whole world to be watching and laughing…”

She added, “I had always looked up to these amazing women like Princess Diana and I just felt like when he did that to me, [he] took that all away from me and people would never look at me the same.”

