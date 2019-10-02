That's a wrap: TNT renews 'Claws' for its fourth and final season

L-R: Nash, Perrineau — Patti Perret/TNT(LOS ANGELES) — The Niecy Nash-led TNT drama Claws is set to have its final chapter.

According to Variety, TNT has renewed the crime drama for its fourth and final season.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV.

“Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

The critically acclaimed series follows Nash as Desna, a Florida nail salon owner who gets caught up in laundering money for a crime family, but later ends up calling the shots. The series also stars Carrie Preston, Karreuche Tran, Judy Reyes, Dean Norris, Jenn Lyon and Harold Perrineau.



Ahead of season three, Nash told ABC Audio that her character would struggle with managing her power.

“It’s kind of like the power is corrupting her,” Nash said. “And we get to see how that is fleshed out. But I definitely feel like in season three, you will see Desna finally breaking bad.”

There is no word on how the fourth season will wrap up series.