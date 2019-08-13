'The Angry Birds Movie 2' gets the jump on a crowded weekend at the box office

Courtesy of Sony Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide Tuesday:

* The Angry Birds Movie 2 — This sequel to 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie centers on Red, Chuck and Bomb — voiced respectively by Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad and Danny McBride, reprising their roles from the original film — who must team up with Bill Hader’s Leonard and the rest of the green pigs when an advanced weapon threatens both Bird and Piggy Island.

Maya Rudolph, and Peter Dinklage also reprise their respective roles as Matilda and Mighty Eagle from the first film, along with newcomers Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown. Rated PG.

[embedded content]

