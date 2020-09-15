'The Apollo', 'RuPaul's Drag Race' & more win in first round of Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Invision for The Television Academy/AP(LOS ANGELES) — The first round of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards have been announced.

The Television Academy virtually delivered the first of five nights of award presentations. Hosted on Emmys.com on Monday night, winners in the categories of Reality and Nonfiction were announced.

HBO’s The Apollo came out the night’s top winner with three awards for Outstanding Picture Editing For a Nonfiction or Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Editing For a Nonfiction or Reality Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Netflix reality show Cheer also picked up multiple wins, including Outstanding Directing For a Reality Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For an Unstructured Reality Program for Cheer, while RuPaul earned Outstanding Picture Editing For a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Casting For a Reality Program.

A&E documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath was named Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, while Queer Eye picked up Outstanding Structured Reality Program. National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds was awarded Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Other winners include Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, American Factory and the Discovery Channel documentary Why We Hate.

The remaining winners will be announced online each night this week through Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with Nailed It! host Nicole Byer serving as emcee.

The final broadcast will be held on Saturday on FXX at 8 p.m. ET, leading up to the Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

