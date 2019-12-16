'The Bachelor': ABC reveals the 30 hopefuls vying for the heart of “Pilot Pete” in the upcoming season
(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday, January 6, Peter “Pilot Pete” Webber’s journey for love continues, with a three-hour launch of The Bachelor.
Starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, Pete will choose from 30 women — including a cattle rancher, a nanny, a nurse, a house flipper and a former beauty queen — all looking for that elusive final rose.
Here are the hopefuls, revealed Monday. You can also watch The Bachelor host Chris Harrison reveal them, and reveal a little bit about them, on YouTube now.
Alayah, 24, Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Avonlea, 27, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, TX
Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Eunice, 23, a flight attendant from Chicago, IL
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jade, 26, a flight attendant from Mesa, AZ
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Jenna, 22, a nursing student from New Lenox, IL
Katrina, 28, a pro sports dancer from Chicago, IL
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Kylie, 26, an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, CA
Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Maurissa, 23, a patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA
Megan, 26, a flight attendant from San Francisco, CA
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA
