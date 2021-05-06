‘The Bachelor’ Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell giving their relationship another shot

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are giving love another shot — just out of the public eye this time.

James and Kirkconnell found love on his season of the Bachelor, but called it quits after old photos and comments from the reality star resurfaced, depicting her in unflattering instances, such as attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018.

Now, the 29-year-old reality star tells the Wall Street Journal that he and Kirkconnell are working at a reconciliation.

“I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn’t Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he explains. “It’s on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist.”

Adds James, “And I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”

Kirkconnell, 24, confirmed to WSJ that the two were back together.

James also revealed to the publication that the only thing he and the the final three contestants — Kirkconnell, Michelle Young or Bri Springs — engaged in during their fantasy suite dates was conversation aimed at getting to know them better.

As for the future of The Bachelor, James’ hope is that the producers are as diverse as the contestants themselves.

“If you have different people of color all across the board, it’s going to help you tell a story that’s more representative,” says James. “If someone has never…been with someone who doesn’t look like them, they’re going to have a hard time.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.