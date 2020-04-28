'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' recap: Kesha and Jason Mraz judge, as one couple is sent packing

ABC/John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — It was a night of moving performances and heartbreaking departures on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, as the couples performed for the first time.

The newly minted couples get a visit from Chris Harrison, who reveals that each will be given a song to perform onstage in front of a live audience.

In addition, their will fates no longer will be up to each other, but rather Monday’s panel of celebrity judges: Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, along with pop icon Kesha and two-time Grammy winner Jason Mraz will judge the duos’ musical talent, as well as which couples have the right chemistry on and off the stage.

The final couple left standing at the end of the competition will soon start new lives as performing artists, writing and recording their own music together.

The episode kicks off with Savannah discovering that Brandon may have been playing her, and that his heart is really with Julia. After turning down Gabe’s offer to couple-up, Savannah is ready to go home, but Brandon convinces her to stay, insisting he’s certain about continuing the journey with her.

Convinced Savannah was the only lady for him, Gabe decides to head home, leaving Ruby, to whom he gave his rose last week, leaving as well.

Meanwhile, Julia, who believes Savannah is being “disingenuous” about her feelings towards Brandon, is still clinging to the possibility of a future with him. In the meantime, she pairs-up with Sheridan, though they have no chemistry together.

The first date finds famed stylist Rebecca Mink dressing Bekah and Danny for a sizzling photo shoot and their big debut. The flame quickly dies when later, while sipping champagne in the hot tub, she admits that she’s still not sure her feelings for him amount to more than just friendship.

Another date card goes to Ryan and Natascha, who arrive at the famous Anaheim House of Blues for a sold-out concert by country star Chris Lane. The lucky couple joins Chris on stage to help him perform his hit, “Big, Big Plans,” and meet his wife, Bachelor Nation favorite Lauren (Bushnell) Lane, the ex-fiancée of Ben Higgins. Ryan and Natascha are definitely vibing with each other by the end of the night.

Finally, the big moment arrives, and the couples to show what they’ve got.

Among the standouts are Chris and Bri, whose performance of Leon Bridges’ “Beyond,” which is the “most beautiful and genuine thing” JoJo and Jordan have ever seen.

Julia’s and Sheridan also crush their performance of Backstreet Boys’ “As Long As You Love Me,” which has Kesha telling Sheridan that she could “see the love in your eyeballs.” Jason compares the couple to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Kesha thinks Natascha and Ryan’s steamy performance of Rihanna’s “Stay” is “amazing,” while Jason warns Ryan that while he’s “great,” Natascha’s “tremendous power and control” makes her destined for superstardom.

Following Jamie and Trevor’s moving performance of Maren Morris’ “I Could Use a Love Song,” Jamie confessed that she’s had “a really hard time learning to love” herself,” which “makes it really hard to accept love.” Turning towards Trevor she added, “I honestly wouldn’t be able on this stage without you.”

“As a person who knows how hard it is to have self-love, you should feel so proud of yourself,” said Kesha in response.

The judges felt Bekah and Danny’s performance of the Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” was shaky and left them feeling like the pair shared nothing more than a strong friendship.

Likewise, the judges didn’t feel a connection between Brandon and Savannah during their rendition of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me.”

The remaining couples are disappointed to learn that Bekah and Danny have been sent home, instead of Brandon and Savannah, signaling danger ahead for Brandon, Savannah, Julia and Sheridan.

