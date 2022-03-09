‘The Bachelor’ recap: One woman’s elimination has Clayton threatening to head home

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It’s fantasy suites week, and on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelor, one lady’s questions had Clayton questioning the future of his journey.

Clayton and the three remaining ladies — Susie, Gabby and Rachel — traveled to beautiful Reykjavik, Iceland where they each enjoyed passionate dates set against the backdrop of the capitol city’s awe-inspiring landscapes. But it was here, amid the romance and breathtaking vistas, Clayton’s journey to find love was about to take a dramatic turn.

With a possible engagement just a week away, the 28-year-old Eureka, Missouri native admitted that he was possibly “falling in love” with all three women and might already be “in love” with Susie. He hoped that the overnight dates would help him find clarity.

For his part, he acknowledged, “It’s time to let my walls down” and “quit being guarded.”

Unfortunately, he realized he may have opened himself up a little too much when, after revealing to Susie that he’d already been intimate with both Rachel and Gabby and told each lady that he was in love with them, she said she couldn’t share his love with anyone else, and therefore, couldn’t move towards an engagement.

Clayton believed Susie’s bombshell announcement so late in the game left him with no other choice, but to send her home, and wondering if he should pack it in as well.

“My heart’s not in it…It’s over,” he declared.

The Bachelor returns with its two-night season 26 finale Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.