‘The Bachelor’ recap: “The wicked witch is gone,” but not the drama

ABC/John Fleenor

Monday’s episode of The Bachelor began with host Jesse Palmer telling Clayton he could “do whatever you want” with regards to taking back the rose he gave to Cassidy after hearing a rumor that she was dating a guy back home.

When confronted with the rumor, Cassidy initially denied it, before clarifying that the man in question was “a friend” of hers who “does not want a relationship” and she had no interest in resuming it.

Despite her assurances that there was no one in the competition as “excited” about him as she was, Cassidy was sent home.

“The wicked witch is gone,” replied Kate, who would soon be gone herself.

But if Cassidy was the Wicked Witch of the East, Shanae, whose aggressive play for Clayton during a group date two weeks ago ended in disappointment, would end up being the Wicked witch of the West.

During a group date on Monday that featured former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert taking some of the ladies through some romantic lifeguard training, Shanae once again tried to grab Clayton’s attention by throwing herself at him every chance she got. Once again though, she came up empty as Gabby snagged the date rose.

Finding herself in a “do or die” situation, Shanae escalated her ongoing fight with Elizabeth, telling Clayton that Elizabeth was bullying her and causing the other women to avoid her when they were in the room together. Shanae seemed to acknowledged it was all a show, by bragging to the camera, “I was good!”

Whether the ploy worked or not will be answered on next week’s episode.

Elsewhere, Kaitlyn Bristowe made a surprise appearance, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women opened up about their insecurities, ending with Eliza picking up a rose.

Sarah, who earned a rose after a one-on-one date that featured Becca Kufrin sending her and Clayton on a semi-naked scavenger hunt.

Kate, Ency and Tessa were sent home after the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

