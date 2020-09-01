‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley demands a little “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” in new promo

ABC (LOS ANGELES) — The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley isn’t looking for just any man; she wants a guy who’ll treat her with a little “Respect” as well.

A new promo for the Bachelorette’s upcoming 16th season, which dropped on Monday, features a Keke Palmer cover of Aretha Franklin’s classic 1967 hit, while Crawley is seen grilling a perspective suitor.

“I’ve been down this road before,” says the 39-year-old hairstylist, who first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season 18 of The Bachelor.

Declares Crawley, “I want respect.”

Clare, wearing a white one-shouldered dress in the clip, is then seen surrounded by rose petals while kicking off her heels and playfully tossing a rose at the camera.

Entertainment Tonight reported in early August that Crawley — the oldest Bachelorette in the series’ history — managed to find love just weeks into filming and no longer needs to complete her romantic journey. Instead, multiple sources say Tayshia Adams from Season 23 of The Bachelor will be brought on to continue handing out roses to the eligible suitors after Crawley’s departure.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.