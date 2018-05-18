“The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison on whether the royal wedding will be a Cinderella story or a royal bust

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — No one has more experience bringing couples together than the host of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison.

So, with the royal wedding coming up on Saturday, ABC Radio asked Chris if he thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will last, and he’s laying pretty good odds they will.

“I think they have to last. They’re contractually obligated to. That’s it man, you’re done,” he says.

And what if the couple should hit a rough patch?

“The good news is they have castles to go to,” says Harrison. “So it’s like, ‘Look, I don’t like you anymore — you go to that castle, I’ll go to the one out west.'”

Chris wishes nothing but the best for Harry and Meghan, but he’s still kind of bummed about not making the guest list.

“You know, you talk about Emmy snubs and Oscars snubs, this would probably go down as the biggest snub in history — I’m not officiating the most dramatic wedding ever,” he jokes.

The new season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.