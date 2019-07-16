'The Bachelorette' recap: Hannah finally shows Luke the door

ABC/Ed Herrera(NEW YORK) — On Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah and the men head to the Grecian island of Crete, where they’re ready to take their relationships to the next level in the Fantasy Suites. However, Luke’s fantasy turns into a nightmare when he’s shown the door.

Hannah’s first date is with Peter. After a slow start, their relationship has taken off over the past several weeks — the only problem is that he hasn’t been able to open up about his feelings toward her. But Peter is determined to finally throw caution to wind, and, although it takes him some time, he finally professes his love for Hannah. That earns him a night with her in the Fantasy Suite, which in this case is located in an actual windmill.

Next up is Tyler C., who, along with Hannah, takes a day to “indulge and relax” at a spa. Unlike Peter, Hannah is very confident about her and Tyler’s physical chemistry; the question is, do they have a relationship beyond that?

Hannah tells Tyler she doesn’t want to go to the Fantasy Suite because she and Tyler need time to explore the emotional side of their relationship. Tyler has just the right words for her, saying that he’d be satisfied just to spend a night with her under the stars, and nothing more. That’s exactly what they do: their Fantasy Suite is located on a boat.

Hannah’s really looking forward to her date with Jed, because while all of the guys have told her they love her, Jed is the only one to who she’s responded in kind. A great day, and night, according to Hannah, will “solidify” their relationship.

Jed goes out on a limb and confronts Hannah over her inability to choose between Luke and him at the last rose ceremony, asking her straight up what she sees in Luke.

The conversation continues over dinner, where Jed tells Hannah that while the other men’s relationships with Hannah are none of his business, “choices” are, and her inability to let go of a “toxic” relationship has him “worried.” Hannah appreciates his concern, but tells him he has to trust her decisions.

Hannah also appreciates the fact that Jed has chosen to stick with her despite his concerns, and she invites him to stay with her in the Fantasy Suite.

Finally, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Luke gets his turn at bat.

Things start off great, with a helicopter trip to the romantic island of Santorini, and a chance to “enter into a new chapter” of their relationship. Addressing the camera, Hannah, reveals Luke is “the best kisser” of the bunch, and that his eyes “look into her soul.” Luke tells Hannah that when he looks into her eyes, he sees his “future wife.”

However, the date takes an ugly turn at dinner when Luke brings up sex: specifically, that he needs a commitment from Hannah that she won’t be intimate any of the other guys. Otherwise, he’s gone.

That doesn’t sit well with Hannah, who believes Luke has no right to make such a demand. He tries walk to back his statement, but it’s too late.

Finally, the moment for which fans have been waiting all season arrives, as Hannah, who has finally gotten “clarity” on Luke, tells him she doesn’t want him to be her husband.

Luke doesn’t go quietly, refusing at first to get into the limousine waiting to take him away. But Hannah’s mind is made up, and she has the perfect comeback. Holding Luke to his earlier promise that he’d be “gone” if he found out she’d taken any of the other guys to the Fantasy Suite, she drops the bombshell: “I have had sex.”

Luke doesn’t have a response, and dejectedly slips into the limo. Then again, it’s not the first time we’ve seen Hannah seemingly give Luke the boot, only to offer him another chance.

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with a special The Bachelor Men Tell All edition, followed by a new episode July 29.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.