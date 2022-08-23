‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Hometowns lead to a devastating elimination

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Gabby and Rachel simultaneously visited their suitors’ hometowns on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Gabby met Jason, Johnny and Erich‘s families on Monday. Here’s how the dates went:

After showing Gabby around New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street, she got the stamp of approval from his family. During a private conversation with his mother, however, he confessed that while he had feelings for Gabby, he could never see himself getting engaged.

Johnny’s folks were “all in” with their potential relationship, but he also had reservations about getting down on knee, telling his mother that while Gabby is “amazing,” he didn’t know if he’s “fully there yet.”

Finally, there was an emotional meeting with Erich’s mother Donna and father Alan — the second of whom was battling advanced stage cancer. Donna and Alan’s devotion to each other through good times and bad leaves a lasting impression on Gabby and deepened her feelings for Erich. Sadly, Erich’s dad lost his cancer battle, as revealed in an “In Memoriam” to Alan Robert Schwer that flashed at the end of the episode.

Rachel’s hometowns with Zach, Tyler and Tino‘s families was more of a mixed bag:

Zach’s parents had a lot of concerns and questions for Rachel, but were comforted to hear her say her relationship with Zach “was different” than that of the other remaining men.

A fun day at an amusement park in Tyler’s hometown of Wildwood, New Jersey ended in heartbreak for the small business owner who told Rachel he was falling in love with her, only to find out that she didn’t feel the same. Tyler was sent home, without getting a chance to introduce Rachel to his family.

Rachel’s meeting with Tino’s parents — who wondered how the couple could be ready for an engagement after knowing each other a little over a month — left her shaken. Tino boosted her confidence by professing his love for her.

Rachel has yet to meet Aven‘s family — That should take place next week, along with The Bachelorette‘s “Men Tell All” episode, beginning Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

