‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Hometowns week ends with a devastating elimination

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It was time for hometowns on Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, and with just four men left, Michelle faced her most difficult rose ceremony yet, which ended with Rodney being sent home.

Rodney — along with Brandon, Joe and Nayte — were unable to show off their real hometowns due to COVID-19 protocols, but each did their best to show off their own hometown stories with a series of fun dates that included skateboarding, paddleboarding, apple-picking and a romantic prom.

Of course, each date ended with Michelle meeting the guys’ families, which mostly went well. However, Michelle’s conversations with Nayte’s mother and stepfather, raised some red flags when they expressed doubt as to whether the 27-year-old sales executive — who would later profess his love for Michelle — was really ready for a lifetime commitment.

Luckily, two of Michelle’s best friends — Bri and Serena P., with whom she formed a bond while competing together on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor — paid Michelle a surprise visit, after which she had the clarity to decide which of the men she would send home.

Ultimately, Michelle followed her heart, picking Nayte, along with Joe and Brandon. Martin ended up being the odd man out.

After assuring Rodney that, contrary to previous conversations between them in which he’d described himself as an “underdog,” that wasn’t the case and “who you are is enough.”

Rodney, in turn declared that in spite of being sent home, he was still “falling in love” with her, adding, “I’m always gonna care about you Michelle…forever.”

Here are the men going to fantasy suites:

Brandon J., 27, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore.

Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn.

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

The Bachelorette returns with a special “Men Tell All” episode on Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.