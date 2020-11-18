‘The Bachelorette’ recap: tempers flare as the battle for Tayshia’s heart intensifies

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) On Tuesday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia found herself in the middle of bitter rivalry between two of the men and, if there wasn’t enough drama, a new threat emerged.

The episode began with Tayshia inviting Montel, Ivan, Demar, Ben, Chasen, Ed, Joe and Bennett on a group outing. They were later joined by Bachelor in Paradise alums, now husband and wife, Ashley I. and Jared, who put the men through a series of challenges to determine who among them were a “grown-a** man” and which was a “man-child.”

Bennett was declared the winner of the challenge while Ed, unfortunately, came up the loser. He was forced to spend the rest of the day carrying around a baby doll as his punishment.

Tempers further flared at the after-party when Ed and Chasen became embroiled in a heated argument, with Ed accusing Chasen of using the competition to gain Instagram followers instead of finding true love.

Tayshia didn’t let their battle interfere with her romantic evening and handed Ivan the date rose.

Later, at the rose ceremony, Jay, Peter and Montel were the odd men out, much to the disappointment of the others, who would have preferred to see Ed and/or Chasen go home.

Instead, the two were part of another group date, along with Eazy, Brendan, Joe, Jordan, Spencer and Ben.

The guys were coached by former four-time Women’s Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas and current undefeated UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez through a series of wrestling drills in preparation for a match in front of the men not on the date. Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams delivered the play-by-play with Chris Harrison.

The main ticket was supposed to have been between Ed and Chasen, but the former backed out of the challenge by claiming an old sports injury. Instead, Noah, who wasn’t even on the date to receive those wrestling pointers, stepped up to take Ed’s place and fight for Tayshia’s hand.

He lost to Chasen, but Noah’s act of chivalry, as well as his willingness to let Tayshia shave off his mustache, earned him the date rose.

The smooth move may have earned Noah points with Tayshia, but it only helped to cement his status as public enemy number one in the eyes of the other bachelors.

Here are the remaining men:

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, NY

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Noah, 25, a registered travel nurse from Tulsa, OK

Spencer, a 30-year-old Water treatment engineer from La Jolla, California;

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.

