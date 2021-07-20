‘The Bachelorette’ recap: With hometown dates looming, Katie faces her toughest elimination

ABC/Craig Sjodin

With just seven suitors remaining and hometown dates looming, Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette saw Katie face her toughest rose ceremony yet.

Tensions were already running high in the house as two of the men, Brendan and Mike, were still waiting for a coveted one-on-one date with Katie. When the date card arrived, it went to Mike, leaving Brendan to question if he still has a chance with the Bachelorette.

Brendan’s worst fears were later confirmed when he confronted Katie, who admitted she didn’t think they could establish a connection in time for hometowns. Brendan, to his disappointment, was sent home.

Katie, who revealed beforehand that she felt something for Mike, hoped their date would lead to a connection — but they weren’t meant to be, either. After a day with “Cuddle Queen Jean” Franzblau, who guided them through a series cuddling positions aimed at helping them strengthen their bond as a couple, Katie realized her other relationships were stronger and, because of that, she sent Mike home, too.

Elsewhere, Justin, Andrew, Blake and Michael A. joined Katie on an artistic exploration inspired by artist Jacqueline Secor, who tasked the men to create “sensual” or “thought-provoking” art that expressed their feelings for Katie.

However, their thoughts were more focused on the after-party and who would earn the rose and the first hometown date. That honor went to Michael A.

Greg earned a rose and the next hometown date after a successful second one-on-one date with Katie. Greg recreated her home state of Washington and the two shared a romantic kiss in the rain.

Heading into the rose ceremony with just two roses to spare, Katie had to decide between Blake, Justin and Andrew. Faced with an agonizing choice, she settled on Blake and Justin, but found herself second-guessing her decision.

The next day, Andrew stopped by Katie’s room and shared an emotional goodbye. However, before leaving, he slipped the Bachelorette a note that read, “If you change your mind…I’ll be waiting.”

Upon reading it, Katie sprinted after Andrew and presented him with an offer: “If there’s a way to stay a little longer, would you want to?”

Wanting nothing more than to say yes, Andrew ultimately turned down the offer, explaining that he wanted his future wife to choose him, but Katie had chosen someone else.

Here are the four men whose families Katie will meet:

Blake, 30, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, New Jersey

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio

The Bachelorette returns with a special “Men Tell All” episode on Monday, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.