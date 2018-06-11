“The Band's Visit,” “Angels in America” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two” win big at 2018 Tony Awards

John P. Filo / CBS Broadcasting, Inc. (NEW YORK) — The Band’s Visit was the big winner at the 2018 Tony Awards, broadcast live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, walking off with 10 trophies, including best musical and leading actor and actress in a musical wins for Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, respectively. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picked up six awards.

Legendary actress Glenda Jackson won for Best Leading Actress in a Play for Three Tall Women, and Nathan Lane walked off with Best Featured Actor in a Play honors for Angels in America.

The AIDS-themed drama Angels in America also copped six awards, including best play revival, as well as Best Leading Actor in a Play honors for Andrew Garfield, who ended his acceptance speech by declaring, “Bake a cake for anyone who wants a cake” — a reference to the recent Supreme Court ruling in favor a bakery owner who refused to design a cake for a gay couple.

The politically charged evening was highlighted by Robert De Niro, there to introduce Bruce Springsteen’s performance of “My Hometown,” delivering a profanity-laced stab at President Donald Trump. “I just want to say one thing — F*** Trump,” De Niro said. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Several other artists also aired their views, including Best Featured Actress in a Musical winner for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, Lindsay Mendez, who capped off her speech by saying she was “proud to be part of a community that celebrates diversity,” adding, “To all you artists out there, just be true to yourself and the world will take note.”

A touching moment occurred when it was announced that in a pre-awards ceremony, Melody Herzfeld, head of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Drama Department received the Excellence in Theater Education Award. The school’s drama students followed with a performance of “Seasons of Love,” from the Tony-winning musical Rent. The Parkland, Florida, high school was the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people and injured more than a dozen others.

Another rock legend, Billy Joel, was also on hand to present Springsteen with a special Tony for Springsteen on Broadway.

The show was hosted by Josh Grobin and Sara Bareilles, who opened with a tongue-in-cheek song aimed at consoling the evening’s losers. Later, they performed a number bemoaning the grueling Broadway schedule, sung to the tune of Sia’s “Chandelier.”

Here’s the complete list of Tony winners:

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Andrew Garfield for Angels in America

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Laurie Metcalf for Three Tall Women

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Lindsay Mendez for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Nathan Lane for Angels in America

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ari’el Stachel for The Band’s Visit

LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Glenda Jackson for Three Tall Women

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Tony Shalhoub for The Band’s Visit

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Katrina Lenk for The Band’s Visit

BEST PLAY

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Angels in America

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Once on This Island

BEST MUSICAL

The Band’s Visit

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

David Cromer for The Band’s Visit

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Itamar Moses for The Band’s Visit

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Catherine Zuber for My Fair Lady

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Tyler Micoleau for The Band’s Visit

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kai Harada for The Band’s Visit

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Jamshied Sharifi for The Band’s Visit

Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories:

SPECIAL TONY AWARDS FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN THE THEATRE

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

SPECIAL TONY AWARDS

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.