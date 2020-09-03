‘The Batman’ halts filming due to COVID-19 infection on set

Warner Bros.Production on The Batman has been halted due to a COVID-19 infection on the set.

Shooting was underway this week in the U.K. when someone involved in the production tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vanity Fair is reporting that person was the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson.

Warners Bros. did not comment on Pattinson specifically, but shared this statement with Vanity Fair: “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

The shutdown comes only days after the film resumed shooting on the Warner Bros studio in Leavesden, England, just north of London, since production was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film currently has roughly three months of material remaining to shoot. No word yet on when production will resume.

The Batman stars Pattinson in the title role and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, along with Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard among the supporting cast. The first trailer for the film was released August 22 during DC’s all-day online FanDome event.

The Batman‘s currently scheduled for release in October 2021.

By Cillea Houghton & Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.