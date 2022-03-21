‘The Batman’ three-peats at #1 with $38.6 million, soars past $300 million in the US

Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

The Batman topped the box office for the third straight week, delivering an estimated $38.6 million. That brings the total domestic take for the gritty superhero action-drama to $300 million. It’s now second only to Spider-Man: No Way Home in pandemic-era North American earnings.

Internationally, The Batman has taken in $298 million to date, bringing its worldwide tally to $598.1 million.

FUNimation’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie shocked the U.S. box office, bowing in second place with an estimated $14.8 million. It has pulled in $17.7 million stateside so far. Overseas, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie has taken in an estimated $112.1 million, bringing the film’s combined global haul at $129.8 million.

Uncharted landed in third place, earning an estimated $8 million in its fifth weekend. Thus far, the film has collected $125.9 million domestically to go along with $211.4 million overseas. Its worldwide tally now sits at $337.3 million.

Another new release, Ti West’s indie horror film X, opened in fourth place with an estimated $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Dog, which pulled in an estimated $4.1 million in its fifth week of release.

