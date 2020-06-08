‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik to host new competition series, ‘Celebrity Show-Off’

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Forget about these reality competition shows where celebrities are asked to sing or dance. A new talent show is now asking stars to put their previously unseen talents on display.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will be hosting Celebrity Show-Off, a new TBS series from the executive producer of The Masked Singer, based on a Korean show called My Little Television. Stars will be judged on the compelling content they’re able to produce from their own homes. The prize? Money for their pet charities.

A TBS exec says in a statement, “From sharing never-before-seen talents, to performing crazy stunts or even bringing on special guests, the celebs’ shows are creatively ambitious with DIY charm — since our cast are all working with the limitations of what they’ve got available at home.”

In each episode, five stars will attempt to attract and engage the most online viewers with little digital “shows,” in an effort to remain “on the air,” and avoid “going dark.” The shows will debut on TBS’s YouTube channel the day after the show premieres on June 23, and will then be scored based on views, time spent viewing and social engagement.

Each week, the lowest-performing star will be eliminated, and replaced by a “surprise celebrity newcomer.” The star who sticks around the longest will raise the most money for their charity, and will receive an extra donation.

Celebrities participating include Tori Spelling, Nene Leakes, Bella Thorne, L.A. Laker Dwight Howard, director Kevin Smith, singer Jason Mraz, DJ/producer Diplo, rapper Ja Rule, and Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, the three daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Celebrity Show-Off premieres June 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

By Andrea Dresdale

