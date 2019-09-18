'The Boondocks' is officially back…thanks to HBO Max

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation(LOS ANGELES) — While the news that the beloved animated series The Boondocks was being rebooted came out a while ago, we now know where you’ll be able to see it: HBO’s upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Based on creator Aaron McGruder’s groundbreaking and award-winning comic series, The Boondocks was first turned into an animated series back in 2005, and aired on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim line-up until 2014.

The HBO Max deal not only brings a 50-minute special and two new and “re-imagined” seasons of the show — 24 episodes in all — but also the entire original run from the Adult Swim days, to the streaming service.

According to a press release, “The new Boondocks follows the adventures of self-proclaimed ‘Civil Rights Legend’ Robert ‘Granddad’ Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley.”

Now set in their new suburban Maryland neighborhood, the trio tangles with “the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime.”

As that tease hints, McGruder’s creation was famous for tackling hot-button issues head on.

In a statement, McGruder notes, “There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today. It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now — both politically and culturally — more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

There’s no premiere date set and there’s no word on who will voice the characters. HBO Max, which will also boast programming from HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, and more, debuts in the spring of 2020.

