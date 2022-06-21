The boys of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ talk relationship wars and season two

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video

It’s a battle of the brothers on the new teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which dropped its first season last week on Prime Video.

Sean Kaufman co-stars as Steven Conklin, childhood best friend to brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

The most sought-after boys in Cousins Beach all gave ABC Audio their takes on who they think Belly, played by Lola Tung, should be with at the end of the series.

Well, almost all of them did. Kaufman couldn’t pick between Briney’s mysterious Conrad or Casalegno’s fun-loving Jeremiah.

“If I say one answer, either way, I’m going to walk out of here fisticuffs with one of them,” he said. “I will say, for Steven, he knows Belly is in love with Conrad. Jeremiah, that’s a shocker.”

Naturally, both Fisher brothers took the time to defend themselves.

“Conrad understands that he has a lot to learn,” Briney said. “I think he understands that he needs to work on himself. And I think that’s an important thing for someone who you want to be with.”

Casalegno went in full force for Team Jeremiah, arguing that “what you really want in a relationship is to be with your best friend, not with, like, sparks at the moment, because those are only temporary. And I think that best friendship will last you a lifetime.”

While we don’t know who Belly will choose when it’s all said and done, one thing is for certain – the series has been renewed for season two. Briney teased what he’s most looking forward to in the show’s second season.

“I’m excited for the happy ever after to be shattered, because that’s not a real thing,” he said. “This isn’t the end of all their relationships, it’s the beginning. There’s so much more to be learned.”

