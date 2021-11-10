“The cape is still in the closet”: Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman again

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Henry Cavill appeared as Superman technically four times, starting with 2013’s Man of Steel, and following it up with both 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice as well as 2017’s Justice League — which was re-cut and re-released in 2021 as Zack Snyder‘s Justice League.

But the actor tells The Hollywood Reporter he’d love to give it another shot. “The cape’s still in the closet,” he jokes.

The British star of Netflix’s The Witcher feels he felt he was just scratching the surface with the character at the end of Man of Steel, which was far better received critically and than Warner Bros.’ comic movie follow-ups, excepting Snyder’s do-over.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill reasoned. He cited the ending of Man of Steel, explaining, “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again.”

Cavill revealed, “Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”

He added, “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside.”

Officially, Cavill’s future as the gravity-defying hero is, well, still up in the air.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.