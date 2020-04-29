The cast of 'Melrose Place' reunites for the first time in 8 years for COVID-19 relief

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Another major reunion took place this week as the original cast of Melrose Place came together for the first time in eight years to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.

During Tuesday’s episode of Stars In The House, hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley brought the crew back together for a virtual reunion that also raised donations for The Actors Fund.

Coming together for the first time since 2012 were Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett, Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, Andrew Shue, Daphne Zuniga, Marcia Cross, Grant Show, Doug Savant and Courtney Thorne-Smith.

The 10 stars reminisced about the highs and lows about being a part of one of the biggest soap operas of the 90s. The hour-long stream also fielded questions from fans, with some innocuously asking about whether or not the food on the show tasted good, (which the cast failed to recall) while others lamented that Jo, played by Daphne, never had any scenes in her wedding dress.

The cast then chatted about how the series impacted their careers, openly discussing how they landed their life-changing roles.

The crew also discussed how, even back then in a time before the internet, how difficult it was to keep major spoilers from leaking. Marcia Cross revealed that she couldn’t say anything to anyone, even her cast mates, when her character, Kimberly, wasn’t really going to die in a car crash in season two.

Melrose Place — the popular Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff — ran for seven seasons between 1992 and 1999 on Fox.

Stars in the House streams every day at 2 p.m. ET on the show’s YouTube page with the intent of raising funds for The Actors Fund, which is helping those who have lost their jobs in the film industry due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

