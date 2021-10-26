‘The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek’ to debut Nov. 5 on The History Channel

Narrator and Executive Producer Gates McFadden (Courtesy A+E Networks)

September 8 marked the 55th anniversary of the debut of a little TV show called Star Trek, which against all odds became one of the biggest cultural phenomenons — and multi-billion-dollar entertainment franchises — of our time. Now, the show and its legacy is being celebrated in a ten-part docuseries, which will premiere November 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on The History Channel.

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek is narrated and executive-produced by Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Each episode will focus on a different chapter in the history of the Star Trek franchise, from the origins of the original series to recent film and TV adaptations.

In addition to hours of show footage, the docuseries features interviews with writers, directors, producers, showrunners and Star Trek actors past and present, including Nichelle Nichols and Walter Koenig from the original series, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John De Lancie and Brent Spiner from The Next Generation, Kate Mulgew, Roxann Dawson, Tim Russ and Robert Beltran from Star Trek: Voyager, Nana Visitor from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and more.

If that’s still not enough Star Trek for you, six additional episodes will be available on History Vault, the network’s subscription video service.

