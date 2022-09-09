‘The Crown’ pauses production in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II – Netflix

ABC Audio has confirmed that Netflix has suspended shooting on its British royal drama series The Crown Friday, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

The decision was made, “as a mark of respect,” a rep for the Emmy winning drama said to ABC Audio, adding, “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The queen passed away Thursday at her summer home, Abderdeenshire, Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96.

The Crown spans the years as it centers on the lives of the royals. Queen Elizabeth II was played by Claire Foy for the show’s first two seasons; The throne is currently occupied by Olivia Colman, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of history’s longest living monarch.

Imelda Staunton will play the role in the upcoming fifth season.

