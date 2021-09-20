‘The Crown,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ win big at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards, with each series earning 11 awards. Saturday Night Live followed behind with eight Emmys, and Ted Lasso and The Mandalorian won seven a piece.

During Sunday’s telecast, The Crown won the outstanding drama series award, Ted Lasso took home the outstanding comedy award and The Queen’s Gambit received the Emmy for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

Here are the winners in the major categories:

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Competition program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead actor in limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Lead actress in a drama series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Lead actor in a drama series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Comedy series

Ted Lasso

Drama series

The Crown

Limited series

The Queen’s Gambit

Governors Award

Debbie Allen

