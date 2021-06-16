‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ taking a summer hiatus

Comedy Central

Comedy Central announced Tuesday that Trevor Noah‘s The Daily Show will go on a summer hiatus beginning on Friday, before returning with “a brand new look and feel” on September 13.

The cable channel added that the show will continue to produce exclusive brand content across its digital, social and podcast platforms the entire summer.

The announcement comes after Noah teased a “few surprises” in store when he and his team finally return to the studio, according to a press release from the network.

In a “For Your Consideration” conversation with Arsenio Hall, Noah said, “As for going back to the studio, I have a few surprises as to what that will look like. I’m working on a few things with the team, and we’re really excited because I want it to be intentional. People always say, ‘When are you going back?’ I’m never going back, I’m only moving forward.”

The Daily Show is the last of the nightly shows to return to the studio. Noah has been hosting the show from his New York City apartment.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.