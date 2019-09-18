The 'Downton Abbey' castle is an AirBnB for one night only

Jaap Buitendijk / © 2019 Focus Features, LLC(HIGHCLERE, UK) — For one night only, some lucky Downton Abbey fans will have a chance to experience what it’s like to live in Highclere Castle, the real-life mansion used in the PBS series to stand in for the Crawleys’ home.

Airbnb is offering a night in the property for the evening of November 26, and will start accepting reservation requests on October 1. However, securing a spot won’t be easy. The listing stipulates that visitors “must have a verified Airbnb profile, positive reviews, and be passionate about Downton Abbey.”

More information is available on Airbnb.

According to the listing, if you’re lucky enough to get a room, you’ll will be greeted by the castle’s owners, Lord and Lady Carnarvo. After settling into your rooms, you’ll join the two for cocktails in the Saloon, followed by a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room. Next, you’ll enjoy coffee in the library, before retiring to one of the Gallery bedrooms, which includes an en-suite bathroom and views over 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

After a good night’s rest, you’ll be served breakfast, followed by a tour of the castle grounds, during which Lord and Lady Carnarvon will share fun facts about the castle’s history.

The best part is that it won’t cost you a king’s ransom: The whole package is $159 — less than the price of one of Lady Mary’s earrings.

Downton Abbey aired between 2011 and 2016 on PBS. The highly anticipated movie based on the series, which features all of the original cast members, hits theaters on Friday.

