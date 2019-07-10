The Duffer Brothers say 'Stranger Things' season four will expand outside Hawkins

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things has yet to get the official green light from Netflix for a season four, but the show’s creators Ross and Matt Duffer already have an idea of where the next season would go.

The Duffer Brothers tell Entertainment Weekly that season four is “going to feel very different than this season.”

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plot lines into areas outside of Hawkins,” Matt says.

Ross adds that the post-credits scene we see at the end of season three will “play a huge role in a potential season four.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy says, “Certainly season three ends with several plot strands that are separate from each other. And should there be a season four, I think we’ll see them all explored.”

