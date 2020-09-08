'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' kicks off new season September 21

Doug Inglish/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Following accusations of a toxic work environment that came out this summer, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is returning for its new season later this month — and Ellen promises the scandal will be addressed.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres says in a statement.

The show will return for season 18 on September 21. Filming will resume on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles, but there will be no in-studio audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiffany Haddish is set to be the show’s first in-studio guest of the new season, followed by premiere week appearances by Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Guests this season will also include Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.