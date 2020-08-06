'The Ellen Degeneres Show' ratings tumble following abuse allegations

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ratings for Ellen Degeneres’ daytime talk show hit an all-time low last month following the bombshell Buzzfeed article alleging a toxic work environment behind the scenes, according to The Wrap.

Ellen’s ratings, for the week ending July 26, were down 9% from the previous week, based on Nielsen, and a staggering 29% from the same week last summer.

That 29% drop compares with a -27% drop in the prior week — versus the comparable week in 2019 — which was the same week in which Buzzfeed published its first story about The Ellen DeGeneres Show, according to The Wrap.

It should be noted that ratings for talk shows are typically lower while in summer repeats.

A growing number of former employees and one current Ellen staff member have spoken out about experiencing misconduct, racism and intimidation in the workplace. An internal investigation is taking place.