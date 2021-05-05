‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ soars in streaming ratings, say analysts

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier scored sky-high ratings in the streaming universe, according to the analysts at TVision.

ABC News’ parent company Disney had previously claimed that TFAWS had the biggest debut ever for its streaming service Disney+ when it launched on March 19.

Variety just published numbers provided by TVision, which not only confirmed the claims, but revealed that the series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan was the most-watched show in April across all streaming platforms. In fact, other shows didn’t even come close.

The trade notes TFAWS attracted 40 times as much as the average TV series, including much-hyped April newcomers like Netflix’s sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me with Jamie Foxx and Amazon Prime’s thriller Them, from producer Lena Waithe.

The analysis company crunches the data from nearly 25,000 streaming titles among 5,000 households, according to the trade.

