'The Favourite' leads all comers in Critics' Choice Awards nominations

Olivia Colman in “The Favorite”; Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(NEW YORK) — The Favourite is clearly that with critics. The comedy-drama set in the 18th century world of the British monarchy scored a leading 14 nominations for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Favourite earned nominations in all the major categories including best picture, best director and best original screenplay, as well as acting nominations for stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Not far behind is the superhero blockbuster Black Panther, which earned 12 nominations including best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Michael B. Jordan. First Man has ten nominations, while Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice each have nine and Green Book and Roma have seven.

On the TV side, the FX drama The Americans, which ended its six-season run in May, shares a leading five nominations with another FX drama, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO’s Sharp Objects are the next-most nominated series, with four nods apiece.

Overall, HBO and Netflix have the most nominations among TV outlets, each with 20. FX is next with 16, while Amazon has 12 and NBC, 11.

The Critics’ Choice Awards nominees are selected annually by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association. Winners will be announced Sunday, January 13 during a live broadcast on The CW beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For a complete list of nominees, check out CriticsChoice.com.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.