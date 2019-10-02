The Force of Marketing: Lucasfilm reveals sweepstakes, massive tie-ins with 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Product tie-ins for blockbuster movies are nothing new, but there’s a Death Star-sized push for the ninth and final Star Wars “saga” chapter.

The global promo push for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will feature products and/or related content from “eight of the world’s most iconic and best-in-class brands,” including Porsche, Bose, United Airlines, General Electric, McDonald’s, Samsung Mobile, General Mills, and Dannon. Everything will be designed to promote the December 20 release of The Rise of Skywalker.

In addition, Lucasfilm has announced a sweepstakes that will let the lucky winners be among the first to see the film at its world premiere, as well as pricey “Jedi Master ticket packages” for the already sold-out Star Wars Celebration expo in 2020. Details can be found at StarWars.com/the-rise-of-skywalker-sweepstakes-official-rules.

