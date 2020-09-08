'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' dramatic reboot series gets two-season pickup at Peacock

Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank(LOS ANGELES) — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot series, Bel-Air, has officially scored a two-season pickup from NBC streaming service, Peacock.

Will Smith, who’s executive producing the series, confirmed the news in a YouTube video Tuesday.

Bel-Air is a reimagining of the ‘90s sitcom as a drama series, based on a viral YouTube trailer created by writer Morgan Cooper. Cooper is directing, co-writing and co-executive producing the series.

“18 months ago, a young filmmaker from Kansas City @cooperfilms uploaded a video on YouTube reimagining The @freshprince of Bel-Air for present day as a DRAMA!” Smith recounted on Instagram. “Everybody sent it to me. It was outstanding. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks family in this way.”

He added, “We knew this was special…Months of writing, developing and pitching… and now it’s happening. ‘Bel-Air’ got a TWO SEASON order, debuting in 2021 on @nbc’s streaming service @peacocktv.”

Bel-Air‘s pickup comes just over a week after it was announced that the original cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be reuniting for a 30th anniversary special on HBO Max. The special is set to tape on September 10 and will debut exclusively on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.