The Ghost of COVID present: For the first time ever, the ‘Radio City Christmas Spectacular’ has been cancelled

Jenny Anderson/WireImage(NEW YORK) — For the first time in its 87-year history, the famed Radio City Christmas Spectacular has been cancelled.

Radio City Music Hall’s owner, MSG Entertainment, notes in the official announcement, “We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The announcement continues, “We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now.”

All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular debuted back in 1933.

By Stephen Iervolino

