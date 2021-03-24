‘The Goldbergs’ star George Segal dead at 87

Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar-nominated actor George Segal has died, his rep confirms to ABC News. He was 87.

Segal, known for playing Albert “Pops” Solomon on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, died Tuesday.

His wife of 25-years Sonia Segal said in a statement, “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”

Segal’s manager and friend, Abe Hoch, also mourned the beloved actor and said, “I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

Tributes continued pouring in for the late actor early into Wednesday morning.

Goldbergs creator Adam Goldberg also honored the late actor by sharing a series of fun throwback photos of Segal, writing on Twitter after news broke of his passing, “Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops.”

In addition, the cast of the Goldbergs as well as Sony Entertainment released statements about the actor’s passing.

“George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply,” said the “devastated” Goldbergs cast. “It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all.”

Sony Entertainment called Segal a “true icon and legend” and noted how he “brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman.”

Said ABC Entertainment in a statement, “For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on The Goldbergs, but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife, Sonia, and his family during this difficult time.”

Segal’s final appearance on The Goldbergs is slated to air on April 7.

Segal, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 1967 for his role in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — of which he was the final surviving cast member — was a prominent movie actor in the 1960s and 1970s. Some of his more notable films during that time period include The Hot Rock and A Touch of Class.

He also starred in several 90s hits, such as Look Who’s Talking Now and The Cable Guy.

The two-time Golden Globe winner also appeared in recurring roles in Murphy’s Law, Retired at 35, Just Shoot Me! and Take Five.

He is survived by his spouse Sonia and daughters Polly Segal and Elizabeth Segal, of whom he shared with ex-wife and late film producer Marion Sorbel.

