‘The Goldbergs’ to air tribute to George Segal on his final show

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The Goldbergs will air a special tribute to George Segal, who played Pops on the long-running sitcom.

Next week’s episode, “Couple Off,” is the final episode the Oscar-nominated actor shot before he passed away on March 23 from complications of bypass surgery. It’ll include a 45 second-long tribute in honor of Segal, a preview of which is now on YouTube.

The episode, which was directed by Back to the Future alumna Lea Thompson, airs Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

